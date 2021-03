Luka Garza saw his collegiate career come to a disappointing end on Monday when No. 2 seed Iowa was upset by No. 7 seed Oregon, and the big man was understandably emotional after the loss.

Garza had an outstanding game with 36 points on 14-of-20 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. The Hawkeyes were dominated for most of the game and lost 95-80. The 6-foot-11 center embraced Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and appeared to fight back tears as he walked off the floor with less than a minute remaining.