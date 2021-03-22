Former Titans CB Adoree’ Jackson joins Giants on three-year deal

As Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports put it on Sunday, the New York Giants continue to be big winners in free agency.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted late Monday afternoon that former Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is signing a three-year, $39 million deal to join Big Blue:
Jackson missed the bulk of the 2020 season due to a knee injury but nevertheless was ranked No. 26 among free agents by Pro Football Focus. “A former first-round pick, Adoree Jackson has elite coverage numbers. He ranks just behind the trio of Jaire Alexander, Richard Sherman and Stephon Gilmore among corners when lined up outside in PFF coverage grade since 2018, and was an unexpected cut by the Titans,” PFF explained.
Tennessee officially released the 25-year-old last week. Multiple New York players, including safety Jabrill Peppers and former Titans teammate Logan Ryan, recruited Jackson before Monday’s news:
Star running back Saquon Barkley declared via Twitter he is also a fan of the transaction:
Assuming he’s healthy, Jackson bolsters a secondary that includes Peppers, Ryan, 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry, and Xavier McKinney, among others:
Jackson recorded two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 33 pass breakups, and 200 total tackles across 46 regular-season games with the Titans.