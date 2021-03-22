Fish wash up on Western Sydney oval

A video taken by a local resident shows fish washed up in Tench Reserve, located on the edge of the Nepean River in Jamisontown.

“You don’t need a fishing rod to catch fish here,” he can be heard saying.

Fish found washed up on Tench Oval near the Nepean River. (Supplied)

Streets, parks and homes have been submerged under more than 200mm of rain with severe weather conditions expected to persist today and tomorrow.

Rising water levels have prompted several evacuation warnings over the last 24 hours with more than 3000 people forced to leave their homes since yesterday.

The SES have given several locations the all-clear to return home with conditions easing in some areas around the Nepean River however the Hawkesbury River remains a concern.

A total of 19 evacuation orders have been issued so far with Premier Gladys Berejiklian warning people should prepare for more in the coming hours.

Ms Berejkilian said communities in the area are “not out of the woods yet” and should prepare to leave if conditions change.