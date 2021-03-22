FINMA chief to head up German financial watchdog BaFin: Handelsblatt By Reuters

© Reuters. Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Chief Executive Branson attends a news conference in Bern
BERLIN (Reuters) – Mark Branson, the head of Switzerland’s financial markets regulator FINMA, is to be named the new President of German financial watchdog BaFin, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing government sources.
Current president Felix Hufeld is leaving BaFin at the end of the month after coming under pressure for failing to spot wrongdoing ahead of the collapse of the payments company Wirecard.
FINMA declined to comment. BaFin was not immediately available for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.