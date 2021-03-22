Fed’s Quarles warns banks face intense regulatory scrutiny in move away from Libor By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles addresses the Economic Club of New York in New York
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles warned on Monday that banks must accelerate efforts to detach their business rates from Libor interest rate benchmarks, going so far as to caution the “safety and soundness” of banks could come into question if still using the tarnished benchmark in 2022.
Quarles said Fed bank supervisors will be placing intense focus on banks’ efforts to transition away from Libor in 2021, and banks could be penalized if their progress is too slow. He added banks must “completely end” the use of Libor in new contracts by Dec. 31.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.