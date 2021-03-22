Fat Joe Responds to Backlash After Referring to COVID-19 as ‘Wuhan Virus’ on ‘Talkin’ Back’

Instagram

The criticism arrives amid the rise of Asian hate crimes in America that prompts multiple stars of Asian descent, including ‘Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh, to take to their social media account to speak against the rise of the attacks.

Fat Joe was under fire for his lyrics on his track “Talkin’ Back”. The rapper was accused of being an anti-Asian as he called COVID-19 “Wuhan Virus” on the song which is featured on Benny The Butcher‘s new album “The Plugs I Met 2”. The term is often used by people to blame Chinese and Chinese Americans for the global pandemic.

“Fat Joe makes a reference to the ‘Wuhan virus’ on Benny’s new album. Not helpful,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Fat Joe tried to jump on this Benny/Fraud with topical bars + the best he could do was ‘Wuhan virus’ + ‘track me in + out of court, Harvey Weinstein,’ ” someone else added.

Another user chimed in, “Lmao fat joe says ‘drag me in & out of court like Harvey Weinstein’ & then like a single bar later says ‘watch it spread like the wuhan virus’. Should’ve seen this coming tbh.” Meanwhile, one person called him out in a tweet that read, “Hey @fatjoe long time fan here. But given the current climate and how asians are being treated do you think you could’ve phrased this a little differently? ‘Threw that white up in the pot, gave ’em pipe dreams/And watch it spread like the Wuhan virus.’ ”

Catching wind of the criticism, Fat Joe took to his Twitter account on Saturday, March 20 to address the matter. “I’ll adress the Benny verse i did that verse a year ago when the news was calling it the wuhan virus before they called it COVID,” the “All the Way Up” spitter explained. He also shared that he’s not an anti-Asian as he declared, “i support and love all my asian brothers and sisters never hate.”

The clarification, however, wasn’t enough for the previous Twitter user. “I want to accept this apology but I can’t,” the person wrote. “@fatjoe you couldn’t change the line since you recorded it or just not put it out? Do you think it was worth it to keep it and continue the hurtful narrative that asians are to blame for thousands of lives?”

The criticism arrives amid the rise of Asian hate crimes in America. Multiple stars of Asian descent, including Sandra Oh, took to their social media account to speak against it. The “Killing Eve” star wrote on Instagram on Saturday, “Many in our community are very scared. To everyone here… I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?”

She went on to say, “We must understand, as Asian-Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, ‘Help me and I’m here.’ I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!”