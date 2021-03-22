Fan Claims Roddy Ricch Blocks Him for Exposing His Actual Height

Facebook

The fan, who claims he met the ‘Ballin’ ‘ hitmaker in a New York airport, appears to be adamant that the photo of him and the rapper he posted on TikTok is not Photoshopped.

AceShowbiz –

Roddy Ricch is perhaps left feeling bitter after a fan posted an unflattering photo of him. A man, who claimed he met the Compton native in New York sometime in the past, said he’s blocked by the rapper on social media after he shared a picture that allegedly exposed Roddy’s actual height.

The fan took to TikTok recently to reply to a question, “If you’re blocked by a celebrity, who is it and why?” He explained how he met Roddy at the airport in New York and they took a picture together. The photo shows the 22-year-old star looking way shorter than the fan.

The fan added that the “Ballin’ ” spitter asked him not to upload the snap, but he did it anyway. Days later, the fan said he found out that he was blocked by the Grammy Award-winning artist when he could no longer access Roddy’s photos.

A fan claimed Roddy Ricch blocked him.

Other fans of Roddy tried to defend him, believing that he would never block a fan. Responding to the other users doubting his story, the man then shared a now-deleted TikTok video of the two original shots in the airport to illustrate the point. “PhOtOSHoP,” he sarcastically wrote in the caption.

Roddy has not publicly addressed the fan’s claim that he blocked him. The rapper is reportedly 5′ 8″, which is petite to American standard of men’s heights. One person appeared to acknowledge this as tweeting, “roddy ricch and dababy have done so much for short king representation.” DaBaby, whom Roddy has collaborated with in the former’s single “Rockstar”, is also 5ft 8 tall.

Roddy has been quiet on social media lately after deleting all of his posts on Instagram. He, however, recently made his presence be felt in music scene as he took part at the 2021 Grammy Awards as one of the performers.





“The Box” emcee took the stage to deliver the live premiere of “Heartless (Live From LA)”, his first new single since his 2019 album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”. He recently also filmed a new music video with 42 Dugg, which ended up with a gunfire. Luckily, none of the rappers were injured in the February 21 shooting in Atlanta.