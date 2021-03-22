Evacuation orders for more Sydney suburbs

Thousands of more Sydney residents are being warned to expect evacuation orders this morning as the downpour continues in New South Wales.

Evacuation warnings are in place for 18,000 residents in low-lying areas including Londonderry, Clarendon and Wetherill Park in Western Sydney the Colo River area.

Authorities are particularly concerned about residents living near the Colo River. It is expected to peak at 16 metres late this afternoon or in the early evening.

Floodwaters in Mulgrave rising from the flooding Hawkesbury River. (Nick Moir)

Last night the NSW SES issued the latest flood evacuation warning for the Colo River in the Hawkesbury region, with major flooding similar to the July 1990 disaster expected at Sackville early this morning.

The SES said roads are already cut by flood water and it will be using boats and helicopters to relocate people from the valley.

Once people are relocated to a safe place, transport and accommodation will be organised.

There is already major flooding at North Richmond and Windsor and it may barely recede for most of the week based on rain expected in coming days, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says.

Forecasters are expecting 50mm to 100mm of rain to fall in the next 12 to 24 hours across many parts of NSW.

The BOM is warning of flash flooding bringing a serious risk to the whole northern and central coastal districts of NSW today, particularly in the Northern Rivers , Mid North Coast, Lower Hunter, Blue Mountains, and Sydney Metro regions.

Vehicles are submerged in a flooded yard near Londonderry on the western outskirts of Sydney. (AP)

It warns the extreme weather will be life threatening in some areas.

The heavy rain along the central coastal districts including Sydney Metro, Lower Hunter and Illawarra is expected to ease later today as the rain band contracts to the north and south.

The BoM has also issued warnings of damaging winds averaging 60km/h to 70 km/h, with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h possible along the coastal fringe south of Seal Rocks from late this morning.

The SES – which has deployed about 2000 people – and other emergency services have been extremely busy over the past couple of days.

It has responded to 9000 jobs and carried out 870 flood rescues.

The BoM warned 10 million Australians were under a weather warning as two major systems collided, leaving Western Australia the only mainland state not affected.

Fire and Rescue NSW flood rescue specialists retrieve people affected by floods in Coopernook and Harrington. (Fire and Rescue NSW)

“It may have been going for days but unfortunately this situation is far from over,” the BoM said.

Warnings for heavy rain, damaging winds and heavy surf cover an area similar in size to Alaska.

Meanwhile, the Australian Defence Force will send two search and rescue helicopters to flooded areas today after NSW requested backup.