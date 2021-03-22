EU agrees China sanctions over Xinjiang abuses; first in three decades By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A perimeter fence is constructed around what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers formally agreed on Monday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, one EU diplomat said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown.
The ministers approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will be made public later on Monday, accusing them of rights abuses against China’s Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.
EU envoys had pre-approved the measures last week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.