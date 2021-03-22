Emotional MPs describe 'black hole' left by veteran suicides

Veterans serving in federal parliament have cried as they described the "black hole" in their hearts left by the death of their mates.

A motion calling on the government to establish a royal commission into veterans' suicide is being debated in the House of Representatives, with the Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirming it will be supported.

"We won't be opposing the motion," Mr Morrison told 2GB radio this morning.

For years, the Coalition has resisted calls for an independent inquiry, instead pushing for a permanent national commissioner to investigate why 600 veterans have taken their own lives in the past 20 years.

Liberal MPs Gavin Pearce and Phil Thompson, who both served in the ADF, spoke in favour of a royal commission, declaring the "wheels are in motion" for one to be held.

"I don't want to bury any more people," Mr Thompson said, speaking about the pain of losing 10 friends to suicide.

"I don't want any more mums, fathers, brothers, sons and daughters to bury their family members."

Outside parliament, veterans and their family members gathered to echo those calls.

Clutching a picture of her late son, Julie-Ann Finney said it was long overdue.

"If you're a serving member, hold on, we're getting there," she said.

"We're close, but the prime minister needs to call it today."

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, beyond blue on 1300 22 4636, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or MensLine Australia on 1300 78 99 78.