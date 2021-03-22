Eddie Murphy Has This as Condition for Him to Do ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’

Paramount Pictures

The fourth movie in the action-comedy franchise has been in development at Netflix for years, and ‘Bad Boys for Life’ directors have previously confirmed first draft of the script was being written.

AceShowbiz –

Eddie Murphy won’t be reviving his role as Axel Foley in another “Beverly Hills Cop” film unless the script is perfect. A fourth movie in the action-comedy franchise has been in development at Netflix for years, but Eddie insists he’s in no rush to start work on the project, as he has yet to see a script he likes.

The funnyman, who recently dropped the sequel to another beloved film, “Coming 2 America“, told Desus & Mero, “They’ve been trying to make another ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ for 15 years now. Right now, Netflix has it, and they’re trying to develop a script. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing next. But, I’m not doing nothing until the script is right.”





“Bad Boys for Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming the revival of the franchise and they confirmed last year (2020) that a first draft of the script was being written.

Adil said, “We’re still involved in that project, and there’s a screenwriter now on it that’s going to try to write a first draft, or a first treatment at least with the story. So we’re going to see what the first version will be… When I was a kid, it was one of my favourite movies. It was the quintessential Jerry Bruckheimer movie – a buddy-cop, humor action movie… And of course, Eddie Murphy is an idol.”

The original “Beverly Hills Cop” was released in 1984. It follows Axel, a street-smart Detroit cop who pursues his friend’s murderer to Beverly Hills, California. Directed by Martin Brest, it has Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Lisa Eilbacher, Ronny Cox and Steevn Berkoff in its cast ensemble. Two sequels, “Beverly Hills Cop II” and “Beverly Hills Cop III”, came out in 1987 and 1994 respectively.