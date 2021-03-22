Dua Lipa Has Scary Encounter With Fans in Mexico City

Instagram

The ‘New Rules’ hitmaker has reportedly sparked chaos during her trip to Mexico City as over-excited fans rushed up to the Grammy-winning singer and tried to grab her.

AceShowbiz –

Dua Lipa looked “really uncomfortable” after being charged at by over-excited fans in Mexico City.

In pictures obtained by British newspaper The Sun, the pop star looked shaken after locals tried to grab her and security was required to step in to calm the situation as Dua rushed to her car amid the chaos.

A source told the newspaper, “News that she was in the area spread and obviously people were keen to catch sight of Dua.”

“But it turned nasty when two fans rushed up to her. They really ran at her and it looked scary.”

“Dua looked really uncomfortable. Thankfully security was there to drag the people away because who knows what could have happened.”

The “New Rules” hitmaker had previously hinted at being in Mexico City via an Instagram post.

Dua – who lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid – revealed she was shooting a Yves Saint Laurent campaign.

She wrote on the platform, “So happy to be back on set for the new Libre campaign with my @yslbeauty team. (sic)”

<br />

Meanwhile, Dua previously admitted to struggling to find “the right balance” with her Instagram posts.

The singer is keen to share things with her fans, but is cautious about being too public with her relationship.

She explained, “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK, that’s fun.

“But at the same time, we’re quite private – we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”

“I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”