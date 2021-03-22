Dua Lipa and Neil Patrick Harris to Make Merry Elton John’s 2021 Oscars Pre-Party

Instagram

Amid ongoing COVID concerns, the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards event is being turned into a one-of-a-kind livestreamed special for the first time.

AceShowbiz –

Elton John has recruited Dua Lipa and Neil Patrick Harris to help celebrate the 2021 Oscars with a livestreamed pre-party special.

The rock legend has been hosting his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards event for the last 29 years, but with ongoing COVID concerns, he has decided to mark the run-up to Hollywood’s big show on 25 April with a virtual countdown bash.

Actor Harris will co-host the one-hour party with Elton and his husband, producer David Furnish, while Dua will be among the performers, with others set to be announced in the coming weeks.

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David, myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris, and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names,” Elton shared in a statement.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar pre-party.”

<br />

The event will stream at four different times to line up with each region’s Oscars broadcast, with North America’s taking place live at 7 P.M. ET on April 25 – just before the awards take place in Los Angeles.

<br />

Airings for Europe and Australia and New Zealand will take place on April 26 at 7 P.M. local time, with North American viewers offered a final repeat at 10 P.M. ET.

Each streaming session will have room for 100,000 attendees, with tickets costing $19.99 (£14).

For tickets and more information, visit Ticketmaster.