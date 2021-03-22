Drew Timme’s mustache is the story of March Madness as Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
6

Drew Timme helped Gonzaga advance to the Sweet 16 on Monday, but his real battle has just begun.

Shortly after putting up 30 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the top-seeded Bulldogs’ 87-71 win over 8-seed Oklahoma, Timme found out that his mom wants him to shave his glorious Fu Manchu. CBS reporter Lauren Shehadi broke the unfortunate news to Timme in a postgame interview:

MORE MARCH MADNESS: Live scores | Updated bracket | TV schedule

Hopefully mom will understand that you don’t just change up your look when you’re in the middle of what could be a historic NCAA Tournament run. Besides, Timme’s mustache is right up there with Luka Garza’s eyebrows in terms of iconic March Madness looks.

Timme’s mustache was apparently notable enough to warrant a post from the Zags’ Twitter team:

Besides, how could he get rid of something that is so universally loved on Twitter? Best to keep it until the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament run is over, one way or another.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR