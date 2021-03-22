Digital Turbine In $600 Million Deal for Mobile Ad Monetization Platform Fyber By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:) shares rose 4% on Monday after the announcement it was buying Frankfurt-listed mobile advertising monetization platform Fyber in a $600 million deal.
Fyber is Digital’s third acquisition in less than a month.
Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi a week ago retained his buy rating on Digital Turbine, setting a price target of $100, which is approximately 19% above the present share price of $84.17.
The current consensus among six TipRanks analysts is for a strong buy rating of shares in Digital Turbine, with an average price target of $85.83.
The analysts’ price targets range from a high of $100 to a low of $65.
