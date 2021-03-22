Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.70% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coloplast A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.05% or 19.2 points to trade at 956.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) added 1.95% or 7.7 points to end at 403.3 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 1.85% or 38.0 points to 2095.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.69% or 2.00 points to trade at 116.00 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) declined 1.20% or 180 points to end at 14825 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 1.12% or 7.6 points to 670.6.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 74 to 74 and 12 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.26% or 0.16 to $61.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.34% or 0.22 to hit $64.31 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.19% or 3.35 to trade at $1738.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.26% to 6.2296, while EUR/DKK rose 0.07% to 7.4360.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 91.787.