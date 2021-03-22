Demi Lovato Thought Her Career Was Over After 2018 Overdose

Instagram

The ‘Skyscraper’ hitmaker thought she would never make a comeback following her near-fatal drug overdose back in 2018, which left her with ‘brain damage.’

Demi Lovato feared her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 would spell the end of her music career.

The former Disney star had no idea how much damage she had caused to her body, and her vocal cords in particular, after regaining consciousness following three strokes and a heart attack during her health emergency.

“I didn’t know if I’d ever step foot on a stage again,” Demi admitted on CBS “Sunday Morning“. “When I woke up in the hospital, I was like, ‘I don’t know the full extent of the damage that’s been done.’ I hadn’t tried singing yet.”

The “Sober” singer went on to make her live comeback at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and Demi admitted she was “grateful” to be given another chance at life, as doctors told her she had been just “five to 10 minutes” away from death when she was admitted to a California hospital on that fateful night.

“If no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here. I’m grateful that I’m sitting here today,” she shared.

Demi had previously revealed her overdose drama had left her with lasting “brain damage,” which she continues to deal with to this day.

“I don’t drive a car because of blind spots in my vision…(and) I had a lot of trouble reading,” she recalled last month (Feb21), as she promoted her upcoming YouTube docuseries, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil“, which launches on Tuesday (23Mar21).