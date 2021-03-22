Deliveroo eyes $12 billion market cap in upcoming IPO By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain
LONDON (Reuters) – Deliveroo said on Monday that its upcoming initial public offering will value the company at up to 8.8 billion pounds ($12.19 billion).
The British food delivery company said it had set a price range for its listing of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share.
In a short trading update it added that the the total gross transaction value on its platform – which measures the total value of orders it receives – was up 121% in January and February this year compared to the same period in 2020.
