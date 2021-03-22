Deliveroo eyes $12 billion market cap in upcoming IPO By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) – Deliveroo said on Monday that its upcoming initial public offering will value the company at up to 8.8 billion pounds ($12.19 billion).

The British food delivery company said it had set a price range for its listing of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share.

In a short trading update it added that the the total gross transaction value on its platform – which measures the total value of orders it receives – was up 121% in January and February this year compared to the same period in 2020.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR