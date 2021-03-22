David Dobrik Brand Partnerships Terminated Following Sexual Assault Scandal

Instagram

The YouTuber has his collaborations with DoorDash, EA, HelloFresh and Dollar Shave Club dropped, as Spark Capital announces that it severs ‘all ties’ with his photo-sharing app named Dispo.

David Dobrik‘s recent scandal has cost him his brand partnerships. After a member of his Vlog Squad got accused of sexual misconduct, the YouTuber found himself being dropped from his collaborations with DoorDash, EA, HelloFresh and Dollar Shave Club.

DoorDash was among the firsts to terminate their partnership with the 24-year-old. “DoorDash profoundly condemns the behavior of the Vlog Squad members, and we have terminated our sponsorship of [his] podcast Views,” so read its statement. “This horrific misconduct is incongruous with DoorDash’s values and does not represent the communities we strive to create. Our thoughts are with all those impacted.”

A spokesperson for EA then informed the press, “We are aware of the allegations against David Dobrik. We haven’t worked with David since April 2020 and can confirm we are not currently working with him nor do we have any plans to in future.” The spokesperson added, “We expect any influencer or celebrity talent we work with to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values and policies.”

HelloFresh followed suit by issuing a statement wherein they cut ties with David. “We can confirm that we are no longer working with David Dobrik or any member of the Vlog Squad and do not have any plans to work with them again in the future,” the company stated.

Dollar Shave Club additionally issued a statement that read, “The actions and comments made by David Dobrik as well as some members of his team are very serious and do not align with DSC values. Sexual assault and hateful language of any kind is unacceptable in any environment.” It continued, “We’ve made the decision to end our relationship and cancel all planned activity.”

Spark Capital, who worked with David’s photo-sharing app named Dispo, wrote on Twitter, “1/ In light of recent news about the Vlog Squad and David Dobrik, the cofounder of Dispo, we have made the decision to sever all ties with the company.” The firm went on in another tweet, “2/ We have stepped down from our position on the board and we are in the process of making arrangements to ensure we do not profit from our recent investment in Dispo.”

David’s woes came after a woman spilled to Business Insider that Durte Dom, a member of Vlog Squad, got her drunk and sexually assaulted her when she arrived at the group’s house for a video shoot. David was quick to apologize to his fans through a video posted on March 16.

“Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that, whatever the video I’m putting out, I have the approval of that person,” he said. “I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct, and I’ve been really disappointed in some of my friends, and for that reason I’ve separated from a lot of them.”