Crypto Transaction Volume Increases by 30% in India By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

  • Crypto transaction volume has increased to over 30% in India.
  • India considers , , Tether, and Tron as its most popular digital currencies.
  • BTC price soared by 400% in just a year.

According to a report, cryptocurrency transactions have increased drastically to 30% in India since last year. The countries most popular cryptos include — Bitcoin, Tron, Tether, and Ripple.

In fact, cryptocurrency prices saw a massive bull run for a couple of years so far. This fortune affected BTC and many more cryptos. However, amid the crypto prices bull run, BTC price soared by over 400% in just a year.

