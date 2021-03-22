Crypto Transaction Volume Increases by 30% in India By CoinQuora

Crypto Transaction Volume Increases by 30% in India
- Crypto transaction volume has increased to over 30% in India.
- India considers , , Tether, and Tron as its most popular digital currencies.
- BTC price soared by 400% in just a year.
According to a report, cryptocurrency transactions have increased drastically to 30% in India since last year. The countries most popular cryptos include — Bitcoin, Tron, Tether, and Ripple.
In fact, cryptocurrency prices saw a massive bull run for a couple of years so far. This fortune affected BTC and many more cryptos. However, amid the crypto prices bull run, BTC price soared by over 400% in just a year.
About the crypto trans
This article first published on coinquora.com
