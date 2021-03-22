Cristiano Ronaldo awarded 770 crypto tokens for each career goal scored By Cointelegraph

Cristiano Ronaldo awarded 770 crypto tokens for each career goal scored
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first soccer player to be rewarded for his career achievements in cryptocurrency, after the Juventus F.C. star received 770 JUV tokens — one for each senior career goal scored, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.
JUV is the official Juventus fan token, launched in 2019 by the Italian football club on the Chiliz (CHZ) blockchain, in conjunction with the Socios.com platform. Fan tokens give club supporters the chance to vote on club decisions, while giving them access to various perks, competitions and prizes.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.