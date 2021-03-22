Cristiano Ronaldo awarded 770 crypto tokens for each career goal scored By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first soccer player to be rewarded for his career achievements in cryptocurrency, after the Juventus F.C. star received 770 JUV tokens — one for each senior career goal scored, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.

JUV is the official Juventus fan token, launched in 2019 by the Italian football club on the Chiliz (CHZ) blockchain, in conjunction with the Socios.com platform. Fan tokens give club supporters the chance to vote on club decisions, while giving them access to various perks, competitions and prizes.