Creighton’s Christian Bishop clips Ohio player in face after hanging onto rim

It’s not often that basketball players get kicked in the face. Then again, it’s not often a player throws down such a thunderous dunk that they’re afforded a brief moment to hang from the rim.

That was the unfortunate series of events in Monday’s Creighton-Ohio game, in which the Bluejays’ Christian Bishop was the recipient of an alley-oop pass, hung onto the rim for a moment too long and accidentally kicked Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas in the face. Bishop scored the goal — which made the score 60-43 Creighton — after Ohio’s Jason Preston turned the ball over, leading to a fast-break opportunity.

Bishop was not penalized for hanging onto the rim. Here are two angles of the play:

MORE MARCH MADNESS: Live scores | Updated bracket | TV schedule

That wasn’t Bishop’s only alley-oop dunk of the day; he also had one in the first half to make the score 23-20 Creighton with roughly six minutes left before halftime:

Bishop ended with 12 points, 15 rebounds and a steal in the Bleujays’ 72-58 win. Every Creighton starter produced double-digit points, with only four points coming from the bench.