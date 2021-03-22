Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate Kolelas dies at 61, spokesman says By Reuters

BRAZZAVILLE (Reuters) – The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic’s March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfiat Kolelas has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday.
Kolelas’s election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with COVID-19 and could be evacuated to France.
The spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua declined to give the cause of death, but said Kolelas died while he was being evacuated for medical treatment.
