Combined DEX liquidity tags new all-time high of $10 billion By Cointelegraph

The amount of collateral on decentralized exchanges is nearing a milestone high of $10 billion, with Uniswap still sitting at the top of the heap.

Volumes and liquidity on decentralized exchanges have surged in 2021, with collateral approaching a milestone high of $10 billion, according to research by Messari.

Monthly volume of Ethereum-powered DEXes: Dune Analytics