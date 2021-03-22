Climate Envoy Kerry to Take Part in Summit Co-Hosted by China

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Biden administration is set to participate in a climate summit co-hosted by China on Tuesday, just days after its first face-to-face talks with that country descended into bickering.

John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, is to participate in the Ministerial on Climate Action, according to two people familiar with the matter. Yet no separate virtual session is planned between Kerry and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, the people said.

The virtual ministerial session, organized by the European Union, Canada and China, is intended to bring together representatives of more than 30 countries, including some of the world’s top emitters of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

In a joint statement earlier this month, the U.S. and European Union highlighted the ministerial meeting as one of several “key milestones for increasing momentum” and encouraging more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions-cutting goals before a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow this November.

The U.S. also is holding its own virtual meeting with top-emitting countries on April 22.

Despite a fraught U.S.-China relationship, Kerry has emphasized the U.S. can “find a way to compartmentalize” its global warming discussions with China, which is the world’s top emitter, responsible for almost 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Concerns about other matters , such as protecting intellectual property, are “obviously significant issues,” Kerry said on March 2 at CERAWeek by IHS Markit, “but the climate crisis is not something that can fall victim to those other concerns and contests.”