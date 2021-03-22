Claire Holt Left Annoyed by Emily Ratajkowski’s Flat Stomach Post Days After Giving Birth

Instagram

Taking a swipe at the model, the former star of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ asks if people could ‘just use Instagram to try and make people feel included and not feel s**t about themselves.’

A new celebrity beef is brewing between actress Claire Holt and Emily Ratajkowski over post-baby photos the model has posted of herself online.

“The Vampire Diaries” star found the shots of Emily showing off her flat stomach just 11 days after giving birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, “annoying,” and she took to Instagram to vent her thoughts over the weekend.

In a post shared with her 6.3 million followers, Claire wrote, “I try not to be the Grinch on here, but I really wanna say something cos it’s annoying me.”

“If you post a picture of your completely flat stomach 10 days after having a baby and call that body positivity, to me that’s the same as posting a picture of the millions of dollars in your bank account and calling that success positivity. It might be true, but it makes other people feel s**tty about themselves, and it’s not normal, and you’re an outlier, and you’re lucky.”

She added, “So maybe don’t show that part? Can we just use Instagram to try and make people feel included and not feel s**t about themselves?”

Holt, who welcomed her second child in September 2020, also shared a photo of herself two weeks after giving birth. Over the shared snap, she wrote, “This was me 2 weeks after Elle, FYI.”

Ratajkowski welcomed her baby boy on March 8. in the Instagram announcement she made days later, the 29-year-old model spilled, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”