Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner Hilariously Bickering Over Their New Business Venture

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ host and the Kardashian/Jenner momager have joined forces to launch a line of plant-powered products for home cleaning and self care.

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner have teamed up to launch their own line of home cleaning products and self-care items.

The model, cookbook author, and “Lip Sync Battle” co-host and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” matriarch are collaborating with Emma Grede, the co-founder and CEO of Khloe Kardashian‘s fashion line Good American, to release Safely, a line of plant-powered products “dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents.”

The collection will also feature a hand cream, hand soap, and hand sanitiser.

In a promotional video to introduce the brand, Chrissy and Kris come up with the concept in a funny brainstorming session.

“I want my own product line because, honestly, everyone has one already – I even have one,” Chrissy quipped.

While John Legend‘s wife was delighted to work with “the branding master herself, Kris Jenner” on her next project, the reality star admitted she just hoped Chrissy’s ideas weren’t “really dumb” although she wasn’t too impressed when her new business partner suggested making a “dog jet pack” and “pre-chewed spaghetti.”

The Sports Illustrated beauty then exclaimed, “Godd**mit, Kris! I just wanted a place where I could come, where I could pitch my ideas safely.”

The word “safely” sparked an idea for Kris, who then suggested they “create a line of super-effective cleaning products, plant-based, that are safe enough for the entire family, and we can even use them to wash our hands.”

The Safely range will go on sale online on Thursday (25Mar21).