China’s yuan firms against dollar, anchored by sound economic fundamentals

By
Matilda Colman



SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was slightly

firmer against the dollar by midday on Monday, after opening

lower, as investors kept the faith with sound fundamentals in

the world’s second-biggest economy even as the United States

appears bound for bumper growth.

Spot yuan changed hands at 6.5076 per dollar at

midday, having recovered ground lost after China’s central bank

set the mid-point at 6.5191, the lowest level in two

weeks.

The offshore yuan was slightly weaker, trading at

6.5104 per dollar from a previous close of 6.5083.

The U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in

nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said last week, and central

bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas

despite an expected surge in inflation.

Expected policy changes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could

have an adverse impact on China’s capital inflows, Wang Yiming,

a newly appointed policy adviser to the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC), told a forum over the weekend.

PBOC governor Yi Gang told the same forum that “monetary

policy needs to strike a balance between supporting economic

growth and preventing risks.”

Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the PBOC has no

intention of hiking rates, which could fuel yuan appreciation

risk and capital inflow pressure, any time soon. But neither

will it cut rates because doing so could jeopardize China’s

economic recovery and business confidence, he said.

Ming Ming, analyst at Citic Securities, said improving

economic fundamentals in the United States and Fed policy shift

will lend support to the U.S. dollar, while easing appreciation

pressure on the yuan.

The PBOC is becoming more tolerant toward yuan fluctuations,

and will prioritize monetary policy independence and free

movement of capital, he said in a note.

The yuan market at 5:21AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5191 6.5098 -0.14%

Spot yuan 6.5085 6.5097 0.02%

Divergence from -0.16%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.30%

Spot change since 2005 27.16%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.83 96.76 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.003 92.092 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.5104 -0.03%

*

Offshore 6.6923 -2.59%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Kenneth Maxwell)

