China’s yuan firms against dollar, anchored by sound economic fundamentals

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was slightly
firmer against the dollar by midday on Monday, after opening
lower, as investors kept the faith with sound fundamentals in
the world’s second-biggest economy even as the United States
appears bound for bumper growth.
Spot yuan changed hands at 6.5076 per dollar at
midday, having recovered ground lost after China’s central bank
set the mid-point at 6.5191, the lowest level in two
weeks.
The offshore yuan was slightly weaker, trading at
6.5104 per dollar from a previous close of 6.5083.
The U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in
nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said last week, and central
bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas
despite an expected surge in inflation.
Expected policy changes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could
have an adverse impact on China’s capital inflows, Wang Yiming,
a newly appointed policy adviser to the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC), told a forum over the weekend.
PBOC governor Yi Gang told the same forum that “monetary
policy needs to strike a balance between supporting economic
growth and preventing risks.”
Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the PBOC has no
intention of hiking rates, which could fuel yuan appreciation
risk and capital inflow pressure, any time soon. But neither
will it cut rates because doing so could jeopardize China’s
economic recovery and business confidence, he said.
Ming Ming, analyst at Citic Securities, said improving
economic fundamentals in the United States and Fed policy shift
will lend support to the U.S. dollar, while easing appreciation
pressure on the yuan.
The PBOC is becoming more tolerant toward yuan fluctuations,
and will prioritize monetary policy independence and free
movement of capital, he said in a note.
The yuan market at 5:21AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.5191 6.5098 -0.14%
Spot yuan 6.5085 6.5097 0.02%
Divergence from -0.16%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.30%
Spot change since 2005 27.16%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 96.83 96.76 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.003 92.092 -0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.5104 -0.03%
*
Offshore 6.6923 -2.59%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)