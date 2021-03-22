China’s yuan firms against dollar, anchored by sound economic fundamentals

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was slightly

firmer against the dollar by midday on Monday, after opening

lower, as investors kept the faith with sound fundamentals in

the world’s second-biggest economy even as the United States

appears bound for bumper growth.

Spot yuan changed hands at 6.5076 per dollar at

midday, having recovered ground lost after China’s central bank

set the mid-point at 6.5191, the lowest level in two

weeks.

The offshore yuan was slightly weaker, trading at

6.5104 per dollar from a previous close of 6.5083.

The U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in

nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said last week, and central

bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas

despite an expected surge in inflation.

Expected policy changes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could

have an adverse impact on China’s capital inflows, Wang Yiming,

a newly appointed policy adviser to the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC), told a forum over the weekend.

PBOC governor Yi Gang told the same forum that “monetary

policy needs to strike a balance between supporting economic

growth and preventing risks.”

Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the PBOC has no

intention of hiking rates, which could fuel yuan appreciation