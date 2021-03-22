China’s Baidu set to open 0.8% higher in Hong Kong trading debut By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese search engine leader Baidu is seen at the company’s headquarters in Beijing
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:) shares are set to rise 0.8% and open at HK$254 ($32.71) when they start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The Chinese internet giant priced its shares at HK$252 each as part of its secondary listing in Hong Kong which raised $3.1 billion.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.