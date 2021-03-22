China stocks rise as banks, infrastructure firms lend support

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks climbed on Monday, underpinned by gains in the banking and infrastructure sectors after the country’s central bank kept a key lending rate unchanged.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 5,042.82 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,435.41 points.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index rose 2.1%, while the CSI300 infrastructure index added 2.6%.

** “Consumer, health care and new energy stocks had witnessed corrections recently, while financial stocks could provide support for the market, helping foster a slow long-term bull run,” said Hu Yunlong, chief investment officer at Beijing Kaixing Asset Management Company

** “The market is still looking for a direction, which remains unclear for now, as institutional investors continue to adjust their positions,” he added.

** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for an 11th straight month at its March fixing on Monday, matching market expectations.

** China’s monetary policy needs to focus on supporting economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial risks, the central bank head said.