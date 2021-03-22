China social media star Bart Baker to drop 8 NFTs with DeFine Art By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

China social media star Bart Baker to drop 8 NFTs with DeFine Art

Bart Baker, arguably the most famous American social media influencer in China, is releasing a series of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, in collaboration with DeFine Art.

Baker, who has around 24 million followers across multiple Chinese social media platforms, will auction eight unique NFTs as part of the collaboration. One of the NFTs, called The Bart Baker Experience, will allow the winner of the auction to make a video with Baker that will be circulated on social media and minted into an NFT. The other seven auctions will be of Baker’s most popular videos minted in NFT format.