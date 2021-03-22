China-based social media star Bart Baker and Define Art set to launch the first NFT in video format By BTC Peers



China-based social media star Bart Baker and Define Art set to launch the first NFT in video format



Arguably the most famous social media star in China, Bart Baker in collaboration with Define Art is set to release a series of NFTs or non-fungible tokens.

Referred to as the Bart Baker Experience, one of the NFTs to be auctioned will see the winner make a video with Baker that will be shared across all of the country’s social media platforms and subsequently minted into an NFT.

Additionally, the other seven auctions will be of Baker’s most-viewed videos minted into NFTS.

Speaking on this collaboration and the future of NFTs, Baker had this to say;

“NFTs are currently gaining massive adoption in European markets but are struggling to get traction over here in Asia. With this partnership and the accompanying NFT drop, I do not only want to change that but do it remarkably by launching the very first NFT in video format”.

In a press release, Asia’s leading NFT platform Define Art referred to this collaboration as one that could kick-start the NFT boom in Asia.

From making pop song parodies on YouTube to becoming one of the biggest social media stars in the country, Baker’s partnership with Asia’s first decentralized NFT platform may well be the “big push” needed for a massive NFT adoption in the continent.

Continue reading on BTC Peers