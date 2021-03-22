Chevy Chase Recovering After Hospitalized With Heart Issue

WENN

The former ‘Community’ actor is on the road to recovery as he is back home in Westchester, New York after being treated in a hospital for five weeks because of heart problem.

AceShowbiz –

Veteran comedian Chevy Chase is recuperating at home after spending five weeks in hospital receiving treatment for a “heart issue.”

The “Caddyshack” star insists he is now well on the way to recovery, and is glad to be reunited with his loved ones at his Westchester, New York property.

“These are my first few days home,” he told New York Post columnist Cindy Adams. “I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family. I’m feeling good.”

“I was in the hospital five weeks. A heart issue. So, for now, I’m around the house. Not going anywhere.”

Chase, 77, added, “I used to go out and do anything. I’d do slapstick (comedy) in front of 3,000 people. But at this moment I have no need to go out and meet COVID.”

He is now spending his time reading or in front of the TV, but there’s not much he really enjoys.

“I read. Turn on TV. Watch the news. All drek (trash),” he complained. “I see actors, comedians, producers, screenwriters working and, God bless them, but I don’t see anything great on television. It all became a generation of s**theads laughing at the world. The humour today’s giving the next generation worse stuff than they already have in their own lives (sic). It drives me nuts.”

Chevy Chase has a history of alcohol addiction. He was diagnosed with alcohol cardiomyopathy, a weakening of the heart muscles from alcohol abuse. He also developed a “dependency on prescription drugs relating to chronic and long-term back problems.”