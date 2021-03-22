Chester Bennington’s Widow Posts Sweet Tribute on His 45th Birthday

WENN/DJDM

Taking to her Instagram account, Talinda Bennington writes a heartfelt message for the Linkin Park frontman, who died by suicide in July 2017, alongside a sweet video of him and their son Tyler.

“Happy Birthday,” Talinda began her post on Saturday, March 22 before adding three red heart emojis. Alongside a video of Chester and their son Tyler dancing a goofy dance, she went on to write in the caption, “You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again! This life without you never gets easier or less painful.”

“We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today….Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever,” so Talinda concluded.

Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky was among those who sent support for Talinda. “We love you,” Vicki wrote in the comment section. Chris’ daughter Toni Cornell also chimed in, writing, “Happy Birthday Chester. I’m sending you all so much love and can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Chester and Chris, who died just two months before Chester took his own life, were known as close friends. The rock community and the world were shocked when it was revealed that Chester died by suicide on July 20, 2017, which also happened to be the Soundgarden member’s birthday.

Following Chester’s death, Talinda said in a statement, “I lost my soul mate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”

“I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive,” she continued.