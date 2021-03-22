Chelsea Handler Suffers Torn Meniscus and Broken Toes After Latest Ski Accident

Instagram

The former ‘Chelsea Lately’ host still manages to pull a joke after crashing down the snowy mountainside into a tree again, just days after escaping a similar mishap without scathe.

AceShowbiz –

Chelsea Handler‘s latest skip trip has likely ended with a trip to the hospital. The comedian suffered an injury after she crashed into a tree again while hitting the slopes over the weekend.

Chelsea made use of her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 21 to reveal the aftermath of her most recent ski accident. In a video showing her lying in a bed, the 46-year-old said she had torn her meniscus and broken two toes in the tumble.

The former “Chelsea Lately” host, however, kept a positive spirit as she was all smiles while cuddling up to her very fluffy puppy when sharing news of the injury. She also still managed to pull a joke as saying, “But I can ski down almost anything now,” at the end of the clip.

Before crashing into the tree, Chelsea took to the photo-sharing platform to share a video of herself skiing and boasting about how she’s managed to become quite accomplished on the slopes thanks to an intensive training routine. She has been training with a personal ski instructor while on an extended stay in British Columbia, Canada, with some gal pals.

This isn’t the first time Chelsea took a tumble while skiing. Just a few days ago, on Thursday to be exact, the funnywoman shared a video of her crashing down the snowy mountainside into a tree. “Whoopsie doodle,” she wrote alongside the video.

She was seen holding onto a tree to prevent her from falling down the steep slope, before she made her way up crawling while smiling. She then credited one of her ski buddies for saving her, writing, “My buddy for the rescue @kellyskiing.”

Chelsea’s love for skiing has been apparent as she celebrated her 46th birthday last month by skiing topless. On February 25, the Livingston native posted a video of her stripping off to her panties with only a couple of small American flag stickers serving as pasties while she was skiing down Whistler outside Vancouver.

She also wore a helmet and goggles, and carried a U.S. flag and a Canadian flag as well as a beverage in a glass. “It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size,” she cheekily captioned the raunchy snap.