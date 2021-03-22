Charlie Puth Body-Shamed For Shirtless Paparazzi Photos

Charlie must have caught wind of this because he took to Twitter to respond, writing, “Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body-shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is.”

Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like damn……

Charlie Puth / Via Twitter: @charlieputh

