Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Showered With Congratulations After Quietly Welcoming First Child

Instagram

The celebrity hairstylist and Ouai founder shares the heartwarming news via Instagram and asks her friends to help celebrate the baby’s arrival by donating to @baby2baby.

AceShowbiz –

Jen Atkin, hairstylist for many big names from Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, has quietly welcomed her first child with husband Mike Rosenthal. The new mom took to Instagram on Sunday, March 21 to break the news of the baby boy’s arrival via surrogate.

“Verified. Never say never! River Julien Rosenthal 7.10lbs born 3/5/21,” Jen shared details about the newborn. She also posted a photo of her and baby River whom she held on her arm while she took a selfie. “We are so in love with this little man. To keep our quiet peaceful love bubble at home (aka NO barking at the door),” she captioned it.

<br />

In the same post, Jen asked friends to help her celebrate her baby’s arrival by making donation to charity which helps provide for other babies out there. “We’re asking in lieu of gifts please please visit our donation link (in my bio) in River’s name. We truly don’t need a thing (our parents have been waiting for this day for so long they bought it all),” she wrote.

“Help us and @baby2baby provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves,” she continued. “We love you guys and are editing our Surrogate Journey video in btwn feedings. Stay tuned (ps I told y’all I’m good at keeping secrets).”

The post was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from Jen’s celebrity followers. Lily Collins commented, “Omggg I couldn’t be happier for you. Congrats to you both!! [two red heart emojis].” Kendall Jenner sent Jen and River many heart emoticons. “Congratulations my boo bear!! I love you!! I love River!! I’m so happy for you!!” said Khloe Kardashian.

<br />

Back in 2017, in an interview with Forbes, Jen Atkin shared her desire to have her own child. “I do want children one day,” she told the magazine. She also revealed on her Instagram post in 2015 about her plan to have her “eggs retrieved” as she “made the decision with my husband to freeze embryos” as part of their plan to start a family.