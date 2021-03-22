CBN Deputy Governor Denies Restriction on Crypto By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

CBN Deputy Governor Denies Restriction on Crypto

  • Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor denies banning cryptocurrency.
  • Moreover, major crypto stakeholders request a hearing to discuss crypto regulations issues.

According to TodayNG, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not ban Nigerian residents from buying, trading, or selling crypto. Deputy Governor of CBN, Adamu Lamtek, affirmed at the 30th seminar for the Finance Correspondents and Business Editors.

“The CBN did not place restrictions from the use of cryptocurrencies, and we are not discouraging people from trading in it,” said Emefiele. “What we have just done was to prohibit transactions on cryptocurrencies in the banking sector.”

The news follows last month’s CBN announcement in a circular that it had banned all regulated financial firms from providing services to

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR