Cardinals GM: Still no update on WR Larry Fitzgerald

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a one-year deal with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green last week and seemingly moved on from future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald in the process.

That, however, isn’t necessarily the case.

Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters on Monday there’s still no update on Fitzgerald’s future plans.

“We’ve texted a few times, but nothing to the extent of his intentions,” Keim explained.

Ahead of the start of the new NFL year last Wednesday, Keim suggested there wasn’t yet a hard deadline for when Fitzgerald would need to announce if he wants to play an 18th regular season either with Arizona or elsewhere, or ride off into the sunset of retirement. At 37, “Larry Legend” is no longer the offensive threat he was in his prime, but he recorded 54 receptions for 409 yards and a touchdown in 2020 and showed he could still contribute for a contender.

Also last week, The Athletic’s Greg Auman linked Fitzgerald with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those who listen to Westwood One’s “Monday Night Football” coverage know Fitzgerald has ties to quarterback Tom Brady and also to Bruce Arians, Fitzgerald’s former coach in Arizona.