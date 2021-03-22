Car washed off causeway in footage

If a picture is worth a thousand words, this short video must count as the most eloquent warning against driving through floodwaters out there.

The video, posted to Twitter by Transport and Main Roads Queensland, was filmed from a line of cars in the state’s flood-ravaged south-east.

Another car, further out, is parked on a flooded causeway, already shoved to the edge by the streaming floodwaters.

A video has been shot showing a car being washed away by floods in Queensland. (9News)

The driver was able to get out of the car because it was consumed by the flood. (9News)

As people watch, the car is in short order tipped off the road and into the flood on the other side, where it is swiftly swept away.

“This vehicle stalled on the causeway and the driver was able to get out safely before the water consumed it,” Transport and Main Roads wrote Twitter.

“With a lot of roads already closed, our best advice is to stay home if you can. If you do need to go out, make sure you’ve got a #PlanB, and if you’re faced with floodwaters just #BackItUp.”

More than 200mm of rain drenched the Gold Coast in just a few hours overnight, with “intense flash flooding” soaking the region.