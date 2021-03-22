Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli out at least three games with injury

Montreal Canadiens leading goal-scorer Tyler Toffoli won’t be available for at least the upcoming three-game home series against the Edmonton Oilers that begins Monday evening.

Per the official NHL website, Montreal interim coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed on Monday that Toffoli suffered a lower-body injury late in the overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday but is confident the 28-year-old could return to the ice for Sunday’s showdown with the Ottawa Senators.

“He will be evaluated and in the days that follow the series against the Oilers, we think he’ll be able to return,” Ducharme said.

Toffoli played in the overtime period on Friday but was already hurting by that part of the game.

“We didn’t think he would be available for overtime,” Ducharme added. “He went on the ice before it started and he told me he was OK for overtime, then in the hours that followed, the next day too, he had tests. He was warmed up that night, so he didn’t feel it as much. But the next day it was worse.”

According to ESPN stats, Toffoli is responsible for a team-best 18 goals and is tied for the team lead with 27 points. Montreal began Monday afternoon fourth in the NHL North standings with 37 points, two ahead of the Canucks. The top four clubs from each division qualify for the postseason.