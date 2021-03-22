Canadiens-Oilers postponed due to COVID protocol

While the NHL’s Canadian contingent had been largely immune to the Coronavirus this season, with no missed games and few names on the COVID Protocol Related Absences list, the North Division has finally fallen victim. After Montreal’s Joel Armia and later Jesperi Kotkaniemi landed on the CPRA list today, the NHL has decided to postpone the Canadiens’ Monday night match-up with the Edmonton Oilers, per an official announcement.

For now, it appears that the league is going to take this situation one day at a time, limiting their action to only postponing tonight’s singular game. There will be a further update tomorrow, likely as the league gathers more information. There is no way of knowing the specific reason why Armia and Kotkaniemi landed on the CPRA list today, as teams are not required to disclosed that information and a number of scenarios fall under the COVID Protocol. The Canadiens were expected to host the Oilers two more times this week, on Wednesday and Friday.

The NHL had overcome a number of team-wide infections and had gone weeks without a game postponement until the past few days, with the Boston Bruins first skipping games on Saturday and this upcoming Tuesday and now Montreal missing at least one game, if not more. While the CPRA list still remains relatively short compared to last month, this is a becoming a worrisome trend for the league.