Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for Predators By Reuters

Calle Jarnkrok scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Ryan Johansen, who scored a first-period goal, sent a backhand shot under the crossbar in the second round of the shootout. Dallas’ Joe Pavelski answered in the third round before Jarnkrok ended the contest by beating Anton Khudobin (19 saves) inside the left post.

Eeli Tolvanen collected a goal and two assists and Filip Forsberg added his team-leading 11th tally for the Predators, who have won three of their last four contests. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves to record the win.

Rhett Gardner scored his first career NHL goal and Ty Dellandrea and Radek Faksa also tallied for the Stars, who have dropped five of their last seven games (2-2-3). Dallas fell to 1-5 in shootouts this season.

Lightning 5, Florida 3

Yanni Gourde scored for the third straight game and assisted on Tyler Johnson’s go-ahead goal in the third period, and host Tampa Bay defeated Florida.

On its fourth man advantage, Johnson chipped in a pass from Gourde on a quick rush at 10:56 for the game-winning tally. Brayden Point added an empty-net goal to go along with an earlier helper as Florida played the last two minutes with its net empty for the extra skater.

Alex Killorn and Mathieu Joseph netted goals for the Lightning, and backup goalie Curtis McElhinney allowed three markers on 32 shots. The Panthers received goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Gustav Forsling and Patric Hornqvist, and Aleksander Barkov provided two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 23 shots.

Devils 2, Penguins 1 (OT)

Jesper Bratt scored 2:50 into overtime to lift visiting New Jersey to its second win in three consecutive games against Pittsburgh.

In overtime, Bratt scored on a wraparound before Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was able to slide over. Sami Vatanen also scored for New Jersey, which has won three of four games overall. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 of 36 Pittsburgh shots.

Captain Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh, which had been 7-1 in games tied after regulation — including 4-1 in overtime. Jarry, who had won 10 of his previous 14 starts, made 33 saves.

Kings 3, Golden Knights 1

Cal Petersen made 41 saves and Anze Kopitar had two assists as host Los Angeles snapped Vegas’ five-game winning streak.

Jeff Carter, Dustin Brown and Sean Walker scored goals for Los Angeles, which won for the first time in four meetings with Vegas this season. The Kings also leapfrogged idle Arizona into fifth place in the West Division. Kopitar passed Bobby Orr (645) into 69th place on the NHL’s all-time list with his 646th career assist.

Tomas Nosek scored a goal and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 28 saves for Vegas. The West Division-leading Golden Knights played without leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty, who was a late scratch with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot near his left ankle at the end of the team’s win over the Kings on Friday.

