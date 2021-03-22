Buyaladdin set to Accept Crypto Payments — BTC, ETH By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Buyaladdin set to Accept Crypto Payments — BTC, ETH



The Buyaladdin app will soon accept BTC and ETH as valid payment methods.

Korea will be the first to access this new perk, USA users will be next.

The Buyaladdin team is working with the ABBC team to add ABBC Coin to its payment roster.

The Buyaladdin app will soon roll out a new update. Users on the app will soon be able to complete payments using cryptocurrency. Specifically, BTC and ETH will be used to make crypto payments on the app.

By using a plug-in, Buyaladdin will make it possible for users to make crypto payments to multiple shopping malls. As the first app to bring about such a service, Buyaladdin is a pioneer in its field. Until now most apps were limited to allowing crypto payments for just one shopping mall.

This update will roll out first in Korea. Users on the app will be able to shop from a select few sho

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora