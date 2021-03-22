Britons should wait before booking international travel: minister By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Aircraft takes off at Heathrow Airport amid COVID-19 pandemic in London
LONDON (Reuters) – Britons should wait before booking summer holidays abroad, social care minister Helen Whately warned on Monday, pointing out that there were rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.
“My advice would be to anybody right now is just to hold off on booking international travel,” she told the BBC.
“It just feels pre-mature to be booking international holidays at the moment.”
