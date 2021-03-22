Britney Spears’ Mom Spotted Dancing to Daughter’s Hit ‘Toxic’ in Texas Club

WENN/JP8

Lynne Spears’ night out comes just a day after Britney revealed on Instagram that her mother encouraged her to sing ‘again’ while sending a throwback video of herself singing The Jets’ ‘You Got It All’.

Britney Spears‘ mother knew how to have fun. One day after she was revealed to have encouraged her pop star daughter to sing “again,” Lynne Spears was spotted dancing to the singer’s hit track “Toxic” while visiting a club in Texas.

The 65-year-old went to The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall on Saturday night, March 20 in Dallas. In a video circulating online, she was seen getting down on the dance floor as her daughter’s song played in the background. For the outing, she opted to go with a white blouse, black pants, a matching jacket and boots.

One day earlier, Lynne’s eldest daughter Britney informed her Instagram followers that her mom missed seeing her belting out notes. Posting a throwback video of herself singing The Jets‘ “You Got It All”, she first wrote, “Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing !!!!”

“She said ‘You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!’ I’ve actually never watched this performance,” the older sister of Jamie Lynn Spears continued. “it’s definitely from a while ago !!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone … mostly I just remember saying ‘WOW Singapore’ !!!!!”

Britney’s post was met with positive feedback. One in particular came from fellow singer Elle King who enthused, “SING FOR US BRIT! We love you so much.” Jordin Sparks chimed in by sending out several emojis with a smiling face and tear. One of her fans additionally exclaimed, “Listen to your mom and release the album.”

This was not the first time Britney put out a throwback clip of her singing. Three days after her documentary “Framing Britney Spears” was aired, she uploaded a video of her performing “Toxic”. She captioned the February post, “Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!”

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives,” she further reminded. “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”