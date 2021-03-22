Boeing enters into $5.28 billion revolving credit agreement By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) Co said on Monday it had entered into a $5.28 billion, two-year revolving credit agreement, as the U.S. planemaker contends with a prolonged slowdown in commercial air travel fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the company had approached a group of banks for a new $4 billion revolving credit facility and had the option to raise the size of to as much as $6 billion. (https://reut.rs/3rbbe5p)

Citigroup (NYSE:), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) Bank, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo (NYSE:) Securities are the joint lead arrangers and joint book managers, the planemaker said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/12927/000119312521089532/d149318d8k.htm on Monday.

The credit agreement is scheduled to end on March 19, 2023, Boeing said in a filing.

Investment-grade rated companies use revolving credit facilities as backstop financing, with these facilities remaining undrawn for the most part.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR