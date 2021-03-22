Bitcoin’s new use case? A report card for how the US handles the dollar By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Bitcoin’s new use case? A report card for how the US handles the dollar

Throughout the middle of March, many Americans received stimulus checks from the government, and while the payments — $1,400 for every U.S. citizen earning less than $80,000 annually — will be a blessing for millions in desperate economic straits as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, it has raised again the specter of inflation. And as with many other things, this too has a (BTC) angle.

On March 15, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz proposed on NBC’s Squawk Box a new role for Bitcoin in light of recent stimulus measures — as “a report card for how citizens think the government is doing managing their finances.” If people believe that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen et. al. can safely land this “giant supertanker” that is fiscal and monetary stimulus, said Novogratz, then “people will stop moving into Bitcoin.” But for now, “we’re in uncharted territories in how much money we’re printing, and Bitcoin is a report card on that.”

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR