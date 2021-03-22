Bilibili set to raise $2.6 billion in Hong Kong listing

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese online video site Bilibili (NASDAQ:) Inc is set to raise HK$20.2 billion ($2.60 billion) by pricing shares in its Hong Kong secondary listing at HK$808 each, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The people could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Bilibili did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR