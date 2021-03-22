Bilibili set to raise $2.6 billion in Hong Kong listing

© Reuters.
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese online video site Bilibili (NASDAQ:) Inc is set to raise HK$20.2 billion ($2.60 billion) by pricing shares in its Hong Kong secondary listing at HK$808 each, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The people could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.
Bilibili did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.