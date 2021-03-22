Baseball Players of the Week

Photo: Phil Ellsworth | ESPN Images

SEC Baseball Weekly Honors – March 22, 2021

Co-Player of the Week: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Casey Opitz powered the Razorbacks’ offense to a series win against nationally ranked Alabama. Opitz recorded a hit in all three games of the SEC opening weekend series, driving in a team-leading four runs during the weekend. He racked up a season-best three hits and matched his season-high with three runs scored in the Hogs’ 9-1 win on Saturday, launching his first homer of the season in the ballgame. He had 2 RBI in each of the final two games of the series.

Co-Player of the Week: Jud Fabian, Florida

Florida’s Jud Fabian recorded two more home runs during Florida’s homestand against Texas A&M. He scored four runs and had four RBI to help lead the Gators to a sweep. Fabian also made a key defensive play in the series to rob the Aggies of a home run. He had three hits in the series finale.

Pitcher of the Week: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter pitched a no-hitter against 16th-ranked South Carolina in his first career SEC start. He notched the first regular-season nine-inning no-hit performance in program history since 1971, and first in a conference game since 2016. Leiter retired 27 batters in a row after walking the first batter of the game on a full count and racked up a career-high 16 strikeouts across a career-long 9.0 innings.

Newcomer of the Week: Cole Stupp, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Cole Stupp recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in seven innings, allowing five hits, walking two and yielding just one unearned run in the Wildcats’ series-opening win against Missouri. He moved to 3-0 on the season and lowered his earned run average to 1.14 while setting a tone for his team.

Freshman of the Week: Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Blade Tidwell led the Vols to a 4-1 victory in Sunday’s rubber game at Georgia. The freshman right hander struck out six and allowed just one run on four hits in a career-high 7.1 innings pitched. Tidwell allowed just two hits after the second inning en route to earning his third consecutive victory and improving to 3-1 on the year. Tidwell’s performance also helped secure Tennessee’s first series win on SEC opening weekend since 2014.